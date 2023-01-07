Esha Gajbhiye gets Australian scholarship

Aurangabad

Local lass, Esha Manish Gajbhiye has received the University of Sydney Law School Dean’s scholarship in Australia. She will be pursuing the master’s course ‘Juris Doctor’ for three years duration in Sydney, Australia. She has completed a B.Sc (Forensic Science) course from the University of Mumbai. She will be flying to Sydney on January 30. She is the daughter of a journalist of Lokmat Times, Aurangabad Manish Gajbhiye. She has been congratulated by family, relatives, and friends on her achievement.