Esha, Nisha bring laurel to city

Local lasses made the city proud by clinching international scholarships for them. Esha Gajbhiye, a resident of Chikalthana MIDC gained the University of Sydney Dean’s Law scholarship of Rs 90 lakh for three years. She is pursuing a master’s programme in Law named ‘Juris Doctor’ in Sydney, Australia. Similarly, Nisha Pandey clinched the Dompé Foundation scholarship of 30,000 Euros (Rs. 27,00,000) for two years. She is pursuing her master's programme in Molecular and Medical Biotechnology at the University of Verona in Italy.

Want to work in the field of vaccine research and development: Nisha

I studied at Holy Cross English High School and secured 80 percent marks in the class tenth. Later, I completed my class twelfth and secured 70 percent marks from Deogiri College. I completed my B.Sc in Biotechnology with 80 percent marks in 2020. My final year project was a Polyherbal Mouthwash With Anti-Cancerous Properties.

Presently, I am pursuing a Masters in Molecular & Medical Biotechnology from the prestigious University of Verona, Italy. During my interview process for the Master's degree, the interviewers were quite impressed by my final year project, which ultimately led to my selection for the Masters's program.

My academic achievements did not go unnoticed, and due to my academic record and research work, I received a scholarship from the Dompé Foundation, Italy. I have received a scholarship (Euros 15000/year) from the Foundation, a scholarship awarded only to four graduates of the Master's Program, that covered the tuition fees and other expenses from 2021 through 2023.

My major motivation for studying abroad is to specialize in Genetics Research in the field of Biotechnology. I am planning to work in the field of vaccine development at Novo Nordisk Company in Denmark.

Committed to serving marginal people: Esha

Presently I am pursuing the ‘Juris Doctor' programme in the University of Sydney Law School in Australia. This programme is similar to the LLB course in India. I have received the University of Sydney Law School Dean’s scholarship, which covers my 100 percent tuition fees.

The university provides this scholarship to international students only. For this scholarship, I had to answer a statement of purpose, in which we were asked three questions. We had to answer why we want to do the Juris Doctor programme, what are our plans after our studies, and how this scholarship will help us in future. I secured 92 percent in my class tenth and 82 percent in class twelfth. Later, I completed my B.Sc graduation from Government Institute of Forensic Science, Mumbai. I secured a 9.7 CGPA out of 10 and stood first in the class.

While graduating, I was also inclined towards research and social work activities. I was chosen for the scholarship after considering my academic performance and participation in social work.

As my family has a background of working in the social movement, I am also motivated to work for marginal people at the international level. I want to utilize the knowledge that I will acquire for the welfare of human society, across the globe.