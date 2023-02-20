Essay competition for B Ed & D T Ed students

Aurangabad: The Department of Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics of Government Dental College and Hospital (GDCH) is conducting an essay competition on ‘Prevention of Dental Caries’ for B Ed and D TEd students.

The word limit is 350 words and the last date of sending the essay through email (gdcaconsendo@gmail.com) is on or before February 27. The Department of Medical College and Research is organising various activities to create awareness regarding the importance of oral hygiene and dental care under the ‘Oral Health Mission’ programme, declared for the year 2023. So, the GDCH will hold the competition. Dr Narendra Kale, senator of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has sponsored the cash prizes for the contest.