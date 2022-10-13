Essence of Buddha’s teaching is welfare of people

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Oct 13:

“The Dhamma of Buddha is enriched with the property of Atta Deep Bhava (Illuminate yourself) and it’s essence is the welfare of the people. After following the principles of Buddha,one surrenders himself to Buddha, Dhamma and Sangha and attains salvation”, said Bhadant Bodhipalo Mahathero.

He was delivering a discourse to the devotees during the conclusion of Kathin Chivar Dan’ ceremony at Lokuttara Buddha Vihara at Chauka on Wednesday.

The Bhikhu Sangha station in the vihara for three months during Varshavas. Accordingly, this Varshavas was completed at the Lokuttara Vihara. On October 12, the Upasaks and Upasikas organised the Kathin Chivardan ceremony.

Bhadant Vishudhanandbodhi Mahstravir, Bhikhus Kashyap Thereo, Dr Harshbodhi Thero, Dipankar There, Jitendra VArdhan, Vinaysheel, Buddhaghosh, Uppatis, Rahulo, Kuldeep, Upali, Dhammanand, Buddhapal, Nagsen, Arya Bhikunis Shashanpreeti, Sambodhi, Amrapali, Buddhakanya, Rupnanda, Anoma, Abhaya and others were present.

Bhikhu Kashyap Thero conducted the proceedings.

R O Ingale, Dada Wakole, Mandakini Lemade, Vinita Satdive, Vasantrao Satdive, Asha Yerekar, Venu Kartik, Manda Pakhre, Anita Nikalje, Vijay Nikalje, Krushna Bankar, Sudhakar Zine, V K Wagh, Priyanand Agale and others took efforts for the success of the ceremony.