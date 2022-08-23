Establishment of various committees for plastic surgery camp

Dr Praveen Suryavanshi appointed as project head

Free plastic surgery camp from September 13

Aurangabad, Aug 23:

The 46th free plastic surgery camp has been organized in the memory of Padma Shri Dr Sharad Kumar Dixit by the Lions Club of Aurangabad Chikalthana in collaboration with Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM) and Aurangabad Druggist and Chemist Association, from September 13. This year, various committees have been formed for the organization and success of the camp. Club president Vijay Aggarwal has been appointed as committee president and Dr Pravin Suryawanshi will work as the project head.

Various committees including the organizing committee, medicine committee, post operation committee, registration committee, food committee and other committees have been formed for the successful organization of this camp. The other office bearers are Preeti Jain, project secretary, Kalyan Waghmare, Bhushan Joshi and Dr Ujjwala Dahiphale as joint project head. Rajendra Darda and Dr Bhagwat Karad, Arvind Machar and Bimalkumar Tibdiwala will work as consultants and advisors in various committees. Other committees include Ramesh Pokarna, Sureshchandra Bafna, GM Bothra, Prakash Gothi, Narendra Gupta, JK Jadhav, Gurdeep Singh Rajpal, Subhash Zambad, Rajesh Lahurikar, Ravindra Karwande, Rakesh Aggarwal, Rajesh Bharuka, Nidhi Aggarwal, Archana Khot and other members.

The inauguration ceremony and patient screening will be held at Lions Eye Hospital, N-1, Cidco, near Radhakrishna Temple. Prominent American surgeons Dr Lalit Lala and Dr Amit Basannawar will perform the surgeries. Surgeries for facial blemishes, external deformities on the nose, cleft lip, drooping eyelids, squint and partial burns will be performed free of cost in the camp from September 13 -17. The patients are requested to contact the numbers 9373028516, 7776044544, 9371717125 and 9158778779 for participating in the camp.