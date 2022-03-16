Estate agent robbed of 13 tolas jewellery

Aurangabad, March 16:

Two persons forcibly entered in the office of a 65 years old estate agent in Samarthnagar and robbed his jewellery weighing 13 tolas 5 grams on Wednesday afternoon. A case against two unidentified persons has been registered with Kranti Chowk police station, informed senior PI Dr Ganpat Darade.

Police said, complainant Ashok Shankarrao Patil (Nandanvan Colony) is a real estate agent and has a office Mohtai Real Estate in Skyline Park Building in Samarthnagar.

On Wednesday at around 2 pm, Patil and another lady employee was working in the office when two persons forcibly entered the office. They told the lady officer to leave the office. They then snatched gold chain from Patil’s neck weighing 13 tolas and 5 grams amounting to Rs 6.07 lakh and fled from the scene. Patil suspected that his lady employee Rachana knew these persons and they together planed the theft.