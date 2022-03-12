EV 3-wheeler exhibition on March 25,26

Aurangabad, March 12:

Aurangabad Mission for Green Mobility (AMGM), an initiative of Marathwada Auto Cluster (MAC) will organise a two-day exhibition showcasing (electronic vehicle) EV three-wheeler passenger and commercial vehicles at Marathwada Auto Cluster on March 25, 26.

The exhibition aims to promote the EV ecosystem in the region, it will also conduct seminars and workshops on EV. It will be a good opportunity for charger manufacturers, EV startups, entities willing to start a business in the EV segment to participate in this exhibition.

AMGM has received an overwhelming response to its first phase initiative to book Electric four-wheelers, as of now over 300 cars are booked in last two months. As part of the Aurangabad Mission Green Mobility initiative EV Two-Wheelers, EV Four-Wheelers, EV Buses, and EV Three-wheelers are targeted to be brought in Aurangabad city and Marathwada region. Considering the required ecosystem to the new technologies, development with 20 Charging stations at public places with easy access is also planned, the organisers informed.