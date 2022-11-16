EV company Ather Energy and Brahma Research Foundation prepares to invest in Auric

Efforts by industrial associations: An announcement by the government is likely soon

Aurangabad:

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy and Brahma Research Foundation are ready to invest in Auric under Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC). Also, Endress-Hauser is preparing to bring the project from China to India. Talks are underway with a drone manufacturing company under the defense cluster to set up a plant at Auric. Efforts have been started from industrial associations. It is predicted that the efforts of the industrial organisations will be successful in the coming days. An announcement of investment between Rs 1000 to Rs 3000 crores is likely to be made at the government level.

In line with the large investment of Cosmo Films, Piramal and Endress Hauser, a delegation of Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) held a meeting with the deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, State industry minister Uday Samant and high level officials of the companies.

Companies such as Piramal Pharma, Cosmo Films have announced major investments in Auric. Due to these projects, investments are coming to Bidkin and the possibility of large investments through textile park, food park and international financial hub was discussed in the meeting. A detailed meeting will be held with CMIA on November 22 regarding the industrial sector in the division. Industry principal secretary Harshadeep Kamble, Auric managing director Suresh Kakani, CMIA president Nitin Gupta, Ather Energy director and PRO Murali Sasidharan, Piramal Pharma Solutions senior vice president and global head (projects) Mayank Mattu, Cosmo Films Ashok Jaipuria, Neeraj Jain, Rajesh Gupta, CMIA secretary Arpit Save, Atharveshraj Nandawat and others were present.

Growth engine of Marathwada

Aurangabad is looked upon as the growth engine of Marathwada, it is very important to have a big industry here which will provide employment on a large scale in the future. Reputed companies in automobile, pharma, seeds, EV, electronics, steel, food processing sectors are looking to invest in Auric. The state government should take the initiative to set up a drone manufacturing project as well as a defense cluster at Auric. Also, representatives of the G-20 summit to be held in Aurangabad in February and May 2023 will come to the city. The government should provide funds for beautification of the city and infrastructure improvements, said Gupta.