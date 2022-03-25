EV is the need of the hour: Rishi Bagla

Inauguration of the two-day 3 Wheeler EV exhibition

Aurangabad, March 25:

The Indian economy aims to reach 20 trillion by 2050. Due to such a huge increase, the number of vehicles in the country is expected to increase 8 times. We want to reduce the pollution from these vehicles and turn to non-polluting EVs to provide a better environment for the next generation," said Rishi Bagla chief managing director of Bagla Group.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the two day ‘3-Wheeler Electric Vehicle (EV)’ exhibition organized by Aurangabad Mission Green Mobility (AMGM) at Marathwada Auto Cluster on Friday.

Speaking further Bagla said, Aurangabad city has always taken initiative and learned new things. In the last few years, the level of pollution in the country has increased significantly, mainly in metropolitan cities. But it was a good thing that citizens were taking steps to prevent this scenario in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, CII Maharashtra chairman N Shriram said that the use of EVs needs to be promoted and disseminated in the country. As the use of EV vehicles increases, so will new investments and employment in this sector. CMIA president Shivprasad Jaju, CII Marahwada zonal chairman Prasad Kokil, MAC chairman Munish Sharma, Anil Mirashi, Kamal Bora, Ulhas Gavli, Unmesh Dashrathi, Jayant Padalkar, Narayan Pawar, Gajanan Deshmukh, Arjun Gaikwad, Vijay Jaiswal, Dushyant Patil were present.

Vehicle pollution accounts to 18 percent

SBI DGM Ravi Verma said that vehicle pollution accounted for 18 per cent of the total pollution in the country. We support the initiative taken by AMGM to reduce it. We have developed a separate product loan for vehicle registrations through this initiative, which provides auto loans at very low interest rates.