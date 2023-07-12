Evening Mumbai flight extended

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: After 97 days, IndiGo once again started Mumbai-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Mumbai evening flight. So it is possible to go to Mumbai in the morning and return to the city in the evening. The deadline for this flight service was July 31, now it has been extended till August 15. Efforts are being made to ensure that this aircraft will continue its service, said Suneet Kothari, chairman of the civil aviation committee of the tourism development foundation.