Evening Mumbai flight schedule extended

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Indigo’s Mumbai - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - Mumbai flight was earlier scheduled till August 31 only. Now, it has been extended till October 14, said the chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee of Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation (ATDF) Sunit Kothari.

The flight schedule was not visible in the reservation system from September 1. Hence, it was feared that the flight on August 31 will be the last flight. Kothari requested the Indigo officers that the flight should be continued in the winter session for the convenience of the tourists and businessmen. Now, the flight has been extended till October 14 and it has appeared on the reservation system.