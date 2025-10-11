Evening shopping rush as families hit markets on Saturday

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

With Diwali just a week away, residents of the city have begun their festive shopping in full swing. On Saturday evening, shoppers flocked to the markets with their families, enjoying a lively shopping spree that continued until 10 pm.

Earlier in the day, a political rally had affected crowd movement in the main marketplaces, leading many people to avoid the city center. However, by evening, the festive mood picked up as families stepped out to shop. The streets were packed with customers, some shopping after receiving their Diwali bonuses, while others started early even before getting theirs.

Crowds were seen from Paithan Gate to Tilak Path, Nirala Bazaar, Osmanpura, Jawahar Colony, Seven Hills Chowk to Gajanan Temple, Garkheda, Jalna Road, and CIDCO-HUDCO areas. Ready-made clothing and saree showrooms were especially busy, with customers waiting up to an hour to make purchases. Shoppers were also seen buying decorative items like lanterns, electric lights, rangoli colors, pooja materials, and festive decorations.

However, shops selling ready-made Diwali snacks saw less crowding, as most customers prefer to buy them closer to Laxmi Poojan day. The influx of shoppers brought cheer and relief among traders after a quiet afternoon.

Crowd for grocery shopping:

Large crowds were also seen buying groceries, especially in Old Mondha, Jadhavwadi, Krupa Committee markets, and malls. Some malls were so crowded that queues of customers formed outside, adding to the festive hustle and bustle.