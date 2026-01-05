EVMs to have ballot papers of four colours

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Polling for the municipal corporation elections will be held on January 15. As voting will be conducted for the first time under the prabhag system in the city, the administration has placed special emphasis on public awareness. On Monday, administrator G Sreekanth demonstrated how to vote using the EVMs.

Under the prabhag system, the EVM will have pasting of four different ballot papers for categories A, B, C and D. Each ballot paper will be of a different colour. The first will be white, the second pink, the third yellow and the fourth blue. Each ballot paper will display the names and symbols of the candidates contesting in the respective category.