Ex-MLA Wakulnikar passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Former MLA of Badnapur constituency Shankarrao Limbajirao Wakulnikar (86, Krushnakamal, Mill Corner) died on Thursday after a brief illness. The last rites were performed on him at Pushpanagari Crematorium. He is survived by his wife, two sons, a daughter, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren. He is the father of the former ZP member of Roshangaon Circle Balasaheb Wakulnikar. He represented the Badnapur constituency for the Congress party. He also shouldered the responsibilities as Jalna tehsil panchayat samiti, education chairman of Aurangabad ZP, and vice president of Jalna Co-operative Sugar Factory. He was popularly known as Kaka.