Ex-PRO-VC Dr Tejankar to be felicitated on Dec 26

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Former Vice Chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) and Principal of Deogiri College, Dr Ashok Tejankar, will be felicitated in a programme to be held on December 26.

Addressing a press conference, convener of the felicitation committee Principal Dr Vijay Pathrikar said that union Minister of State Prataprao Jadhav would be the chief guest at this ceremony, while MSP Mandal General Secretary MLC Satish Chavan would preside over the function.

Dr Ashok Naikwade, Dr Sujat Qadri, Chandrakant Bharat, Dr Sanjay Shinde and Dr Shivanand Bhanuse were present. Krushi Bhushan Vijayanna Borade and 'MGM' University Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam will felicitate Dr Tejankar.

Ambadas Danve, MLC Vikram Kale, former VC Dr Sudhir Gavane, Shankarrao Nagre, Dwarkabhau Pathrikar, and Dr Rishikesh Kamble will be present as the guests of honour at this programme.

M M Shaikh, Dr Bhagwat Katare, Kishor Shitole, Principal Dr Bharat Khandare, Wing Commander T R Jadhav and Principal Dr Makhdoom Farooqui will be the chief guests.