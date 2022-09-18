Ex-serviceman commits suicide

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 18:

An ex-serviceman retired a year back committed suicide by shooting himself in head at Fatehpur Shivar on Sunday afternoon. A case has been registered with Chikalthana police station, informed PI Devidas Gaat. The deceased has been identified as Sanjay alias Sanjeev Kaushalsingh Rathor (38, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, presently living at Bhangsimata Housing Society, Fatehpur Shivar).

Police said, Rathor’s family members live at Ahmedabad. Last year, he retired from the armed force. He met a woman from Fatehpur on the social media and both fell in love. He was living with her here. On Sunday, he sent the woman to purchase liquor and shot himself in head.

When she returned, the doors were locked and there was no response from inside.

The police on receiving the information rushed to the spot and took Rathore to Government Medical College and Hospital. Additional police superintendent Dr Pawan Bansod, sub-divisional officer Jaidutta Bhavar and others also visited the spot. The deceased is survived by wife, children and parents.