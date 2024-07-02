Ex-VC Khan guides on Research Methodology & IPR

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Prof A T Khan, a distinguished academician from IIT Guwahati and former Vice Chancellor of Aliah University (Kolkata), visited Maulana Azad College on Monday.

During his visit, he engaged with postgraduate and Ph D students, providing valuable insights into research methodology and intellectual property rights.

The session was highly informative, offering students a comprehensive understanding of essential research practices and the importance of protecting intellectual property. Prof Khan’s extensive experience and expertise made the interaction enriching, inspiring many students to pursue their research with greater rigour and awareness.

College principal Dr Mazahar Farooqui also spoke. Vice Principal Dr Arif Pathan, Dr Anis Ahmad, Dr U K Asema, Dr Abdul Ahad, Dr Samreen Fatema and Dr Mohsin Abdul Aziz were present.