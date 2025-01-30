Exam centres to be cancelled if any copy case reported

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has decided to cancel the recognition of the examination centres permanently from next year if any malpractice case is reported during the examination.

Also, teachers from other schools will be appointed for examination work at those centres where malpractices took place during the last five years. Therefore, the decision to exchange teachers altogether has also been cancelled. The State Board will conduct the HSC and SSC examinations beginning on February 11 and 21 respectively.

The MSBSHSE has been organising different initiatives for the past one month to curb malpractices in the examinations. An awareness campaign was launched to prevent copying, and students were also given an oath.

It was decided not to appoint teachers and staff from the same school to the respective examination centre where the students will be appearing for the examination. Due to this, teachers from the schools were to be exchanged during the examination period.

However, various teacher associations and institution trustees, including MLC Vikram Kale, opposed this exchange of teachers. Therefore, the Board has amended the decision.

According to the revised order, the teachers from other schools will be appointed to the centres where cases of copying were reported during the last five examinations. Permission has been given to appoint regular teachers at the remaining centres.

Efforts to appoint sitting squad

The State Board has also instructed to appoint full-time sitting squads at each centre during the examination period, in collaboration with the District Collector and the Vigilance Committee Chairman.

The instructions received from the State Boards regarding the 10th and 12th examinations are being implemented by the divisional board. For this, meetings are also underway with the relevant machinery. Copy-free exams will be conducted.

(Vaishali Jamdar, Divisional Secretary, MSBSHSE)