Exams of UG courses (old) to begin today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The winter session examinations of different old undergraduate courses will commence within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on November 21.

The Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) of the university announced the examination schedule of the different undergraduate and postgraduate courses before Diwali.

BoEE director Dr Bharati Gawali said that the students of old courses would start to appear for the examinations on November 21 while the examinations of new UG courses would commence on December 1. The students of PG courses (both old and new) will appear for their first paper on December 19.

The timetable of the UG and PG courses was approved in a meeting of BoEE held last month and it was chaired by Vice chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole.

239 centres for 1.17 L UG aspirants

Nearly 1.17 lakh students of old UG (P 13, 14 and 18) will take their examinations at 239 centres in the four districts of the university’s jurisdiction. Dr Bharat Gawali said that 32 flying squads were set up to keep monitoring the examination. “There will be 468 centre and joint centre chiefs. An online meeting of all centre chiefs was held on Monday,” she said. BoEE director Dr Gawali and deputy registrar Dr Vishnu Karhale were also present at the meeting.

Schedule of other courses

The commencement date of other courses examinations as per the timetable is as follows;

--Professional courses examinations-(December 21)

--Law courses examinations (November 29)

--Pharmacy courses examinations (December 1)

--Engineering courses examinations (November 29).

Result to be declared on time

VC Dr Yeole said that various changes were made during the examination system from this year.

“The colleges were asked to fill the date of students on the same and submit a hardcopy of the practicals within eight days of the test in university. No examination forms will be accepted at the eleventh hour so the results of any students should be kept withheld. The number of evaluation centres will be increased to declare all the results on time,” he added.