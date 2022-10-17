Excessive usage of mobile makes life lonely, stressful

Some of the participants said that the world has become a global village because of technology and social media while others felt that nearer and dearer ones of man have gone away and one’s life has become lonely and stressful due to excessive usage of mobile. Nearly 224 students registered for the contest. Each participant was given five minutes of time.

Group singing instils patriotism among young boys & girls

Nearly 25 teams presented patriotic songs one after another in the ‘Group Singing (Indian)’ contest organised at Sujanrang stage, instilling patriotic feelings among young boys and girls.

Each team which comprises five to seven artists was given seven minutes of timing for the patriotic song and three minutes for folksongs. The lines of some of the songs are Zindabad Aye Vatan Zindabad, Garja Maharashtra Majha and Uncha Uncha Gagnat Tiranga.’

Attractive collage made from wastes

The participants made an attractive vase and natural scenery from waste in collage completion held at Lalitrang stage today. A total of 33 teams participated and they were given two and a half hours time to complete the given task.

Artists create social awareness through Vasudev art

The participants wearing traditional costumes and holding musical instruments in the ‘Vasudev’ competition gave a message of abandoning social evils and following good thoughts. They also created awareness about pollution, and service to parents and Guru through songs.