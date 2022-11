Executive committee of Jilha Ganesh Mahasangh Utsav Samiti announced

Aurangabad, Aug 20:

The newly elected executive of the Jilha Shri Ganesh Mahasangh Utsav Samiti was announced by the newly elected president Vijay Autade, founder president Prithviraj Pawar and Abhijit Deshmukh at a press conference held at a hotel on Jalna road on Sunday.

Giving more information, Autade said various activities including kirtan, blood donation camp and cultural programmes will be conducted by the Mahasangh. The remaining executive committee is as follows. Harshvardhan Karad (Treasurer), Shirish Boralkar, Abhijit Deshmukh, Nandu Ghodele, Anil Makariye, Anil Mankape, Rajendra Janjal, DN Patil, Abhishek Deshmukh, Rajendra Danve, Prof Manoj Patil, Raju Shinde, Sameer Rajurkar, Raj Wankhede, Kacharu Ghodke, Shivaji Dandge, Sumit Khambekar, Aniket Pawar, Sandeep Shelke, Harish Shinde and Vishal Dabhade (Working President). Pramod Rathod, Tansukh Zambad, Pankaj Phulpagar, Jagannath Kale, Raju Bagde, Milind Dabhade, Kishore Shitole, Vijay Subukde, Balasaheb Thorat, Suhas Dashrathe, Kishore Chavan, Suresh Wakade, Ramesh Kere Patil, Sachin Khaire (welcome president). Rajesh Mehta, Bhausaheb Jagtap, Kiran Dongaonkar, Vinod Bankar, Jayakumar Jadhav, Abhay Chikgaonkar, Ranjit Mule, Sachin Pawar, Tukaram Saraf, Santosh Kale (Senior vice president). Madhur Chavan, Chetan Yadav, Ankit Zambad, Nilesh Ambarwadikar, Siddharth Ghodele, Ranjit Pawar, Divyank Pawar, Sandeep Lingayat, Nikhil Chavan, Vishal Tak (vice president). Punjabrao Taur, Balu Gajahans, Shivaji Shinde, Raju Rajput, Ramesh Bahule, Dheeraj Siddh, Ravindra Pawar, Gaurav Jaiswal, Ramesh Tulshibagwale, Mohit Trivedi, Ashish Suradkar, Sanket Shete, Ravi Kadam, Nitin Kadam. Mandeep Rajput (secretary). Rishikesh Khaire, Rishikesh Jaiswal, Siddhant Shirsat, Ajinkya Save, Aditya Chavan, Vilas Bhumre, Dharmaraj Danve, Vishwas Autade, Sagar Mugdia, Sudhir Jadhav, Santosh Mane, Manoj Gayke, Gajendra Siddh, Datta Ingle, Pappu Gite, Sanjay Varkad, Santosh Marmat, Sanjay Barwal, Kiran Tupe, Bhagwan Chitrak, Sangram Atkare, Balu Khetre, Shreyas Navander and Sajan Shinde (general secretary). union Minister of State Raosaheb Danve, Minister of State for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, Horticulture Minister Sandipan Bhumre, Cooperation minister Atul Save, leader of opposition Ambadas Danve, Agriculture minister Abdul Sattar, MP Imtiyaz Jaleel, Haribhau Bagde, Former minister Rajendra Darda, Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire, MLA Sanjay Shirsat, MLC Satish Chavan, Vikram Kale, Trimbak Tupe and Kishanchand Tanwani (Chief adviser).

Women's Committee- Meena Shelke, Vijaya Rahatkar, Smita Ghogre, Veena Khare, Chhaya Jangle, Vyjayanti Khaire and others.