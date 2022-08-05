Exhibition of armaments at RJ International by SRP

Aurangabad, Aug 5: On account of Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, State Reserve Police Force organised an exhibition of armaments and an informative session for the students at RJ International School. Secretary Parmeshwar Solunke was the chief guest and deputy commissioner of police Laxman Sapkal was the guest of honour.

Principal Shilpa Pathak, vice-principal Gajanan Joshi, sub-inspector Vinayak Raut, Sunil Rinda, Prashant Gaikwad, Head of SRPF Band Unit Bhise were seated on the dais. Prashant Gaikwad gave information about various battalions all over Maharashtra, how active and alert they have to be during any situation. SRPF commandos gave information about various armaments including the weight of the weapon, material it is made of and how to use it. Students were very curious to get the information. Solunke said that such programmes will enhance the thinking capabilities of the children and foster the feeling of being Indian.