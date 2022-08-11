Exhibition to mark Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 11:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) today inaugurated a four-days long exhibition highlighting the horrors of partition (that had taken place on August 14, 1947) in Town Hall.

The freedom fighter Dr Navneet Shroff inaugurated the exhibition, in presence of the municipal commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhari, on Thursday evening. The additional civic chief R P Nikam, city engineer S D Panzade, executive engineer M B Kazi, cultural officer Sanjeev Sonar and other key officials were present on the occasion.

Acting upon the orders of the union Ministry of Culture, the AMC has displayed panel boards displaying 52 vertical-size photographs in the Kala Dalan of the Town Hall building. The exhibition is in English and Hindi languages.

The civic chief said, “ August 14 - The Partition of India, is indeed a major happening in history. Hence the exhibition has been put on as ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ on the orders of the Central Government. I appeal to the citizens to visit the venue to see it in large numbers.”

It may be noted that our Prime Minister, while addressing the Independence Day speech last year, has declared that August 14, 2022, will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

The exhibition will remind the visitors of the largest displacement of the human population held in the last century and the loss of a large number of human lives due to the partition.