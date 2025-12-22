Expectations of Generation Z must be understood: Shivanand Bhanuse

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

“At a time when the political system has sunk to a low and the bureaucracy has compromised ethics, society is facing several serious challenges. The condition of farmers and workers is deteriorating, and the younger generation is also losing direction. It is essential to understand what Generation Z expects. Writers must give voice to these issues through their writings,” said president of the Zep Literary Conference, Dr Shivanand Bhanuse.

The literary conference was organised by Zep weekly in memory of Matushri Harnabai Jadhav. Dr Shivanand Bhanuse presided over the event. Poet and thinker Dr Vijaykumar Kasture was present as the chief guest. Senior litterateur Dr Rishikesh Kamble, former conference president Dr B. G. Gaikwad, A. B. Salve, welcome committee chairperson Ushatai Ghayatadak, organiser Dr D. N. Jadhav and Mohini Bhanuse were also present.

Reflection of social issues in literature

Dr Bhanuse further said that talented writers should raise their voices on social, political and cultural issues. The thoughts of Phule–Shahu–Ambedkar must be promoted, and democratic values such as liberty, equality, justice and fraternity should be upheld. Intolerance must be opposed, and the problems of common people should be presented through literature.

The Matushri Harnabai Jadhav Award was presented to Sunil Ubale for his poetry collection Ultya Kadeecha Ghar. The programme was compered by Sajjan Takasale.