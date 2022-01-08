Expenses approval proposal rejected again in ZP’s GB

Aurangabad, Jan 8:

Members of Zilla Parishad (ZP) in their general body (GB) meeting held on Friday rejected the expenditure done on Panchayat Raj Committee’s visit. It may be noted that the Panchayat Raj Committee of the Legislature visits various local bodies and reviews Government schemes implementation and their fund utilisation.

The committee has the power to suspend an officer directly. The administration remains alerted as soon as the committee's tour is announced. Prior to this tour, care is taken by all departments to ensure that there are no errors in their files. Not only this, the hospitality of the committee is ensured that there will be no problem in the hospitality.

The administration spends money with freehand on the committee’s tour. Panchayat Raj Samiti visited ZP in 2015. About Rs 5 lakh was spent on this visit.

To approve this expenditure, the administration had submitted the proposal before the general body meeting several times from 2015 to 2017. However, the proposal was then rejected. In 2017, the proposal was tabled before the existing House for approval. It was rejected on the ground that it had not been approved by the previous House.

The proposal was submitted in the general body meeting held at Karmad on Friday, the House rejected it, again.