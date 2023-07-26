Experience classical music & dance than performing: Padmashri Dr Kiran Seth

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “When one is engrossed in Indian classical music, one forgets everything even eating.One should experience that music & dance than performing it,” said Padmashri Dr Kiran Seth, an Emeritus Professor of IIT Delhi and founder of the Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Musical and Culture Amongst Youth (SPIC-MACAY).

Addressing a press conference at MIT College on Wednesday evening, Dr Kiran Seth who has completed the first phase of solo cycling from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, said that efforts should be made to preserve and promote our classical music, dance and yoga. He said that one cannot find unity in the diversity of India in the world. The SPIC-MACAY volunteers hold 5,000 events every year in 800 cities.

He started his journey from Srinagar on August 15, 2022, and reached Kanyakumari on February 14, 2023. On the return journey, he arrived in the State via Kerala, Karnataka and Goa. The IIT Emeritus Professor has covered 7500 km so far and visited 300 cities and interacted with various constituents there. He said that he had left Mumbai on July 17, 2023, and reached Sudamwadi school in the district on July 25.

He also interacted with the students and teachers of MIT, R J International School, Podar International and Wockhardt Global Schools on Wednesday.

The objectives of his solo journey on a bicycle with no gears included spreading awareness about preserving enviroment, cycling good for physical and mental health and spreading the principles of Mahatma Gandhi.

Dr Prashant Ambad (dean, MIT) is the coordinator of the organisation.

Meeting with principals & volunteers today

He will hold a meeting with different school principals and volunteers at MIT, between 4 pm and 5 pm on July 27. Director General of MIT Prof Munish Sharma and director Dr Santosh Bhosle appealed to students, teachers and professionals to avail of the interaction programme.