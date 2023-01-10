Expo brings boom in the industrial sector

-Entrepreneurs receive orders for the whole year

-Turnover of around Rs 1500 crores in AME 2023

Aurangabad: The Advantage Maharashtra Expo 2023 has brought a boom in the city's industrial sector. Many entrepreneurs participating in this expo have received enough orders to last them over a year. Large scale companies have also planned to invest in Auric-DMIC.

The Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) organized the AME at Auric Shendra from January 5 to 8. The exhibition had 622 stalls of various companies along with stalls of companies like Mercedes, Varroc, Endurance, South Central Railway and other government and private financial institutions. The expo has been a boon for the industrial world here, which was still feeling the aftermath of covid pandemic. Entrepreneurs from the country and abroad who came for the expo were surprised to see the industrial strength and production capabilities of the MSMEs in Aurangabad. Through the B2B meetings, the entrepreneurs in the automobile sector, engineering, machinery, chemical, dyes, agriculture and agro-supplements and pharma products have received several orders. Likewise, around a lakh people visited the exhibition in four days. The stalls of self help groups, household items and food products attracted the maximum number of crowd.

Investment in Auric likely

The expo has acted as a platform to market Auric on the global level. The investors and delegations that visited DMIC and Auric hall were impressed with the world class facilities, infrastructure and availability of land. In all, 27 companies will invest Rs 500 crore in Auric. Along with this, many companies have been positive about investing in DMIC. In four days, nearly 5000 visitors have paid a visit to Auric hall. There is a huge possibility that Auric will soon see a major investment, said Massia president Kiran Jagtap.

Turnover of Rs 1500 crore

The expo mainly consisted of stalls of MSMEs of Aurangabad and nearby districts. The entrepreneurs have benefited a lot from the expo. They have bagged enough business to last for the year, said Rahul Mogale, secretary Massia.