Expo depicts the potential of Marathwada’s capability

-Inauguration of Massia’s ‘Advantage Maharashtra Expo 2023’ at Shendra Auric.

-CM Eknath Shinde inaugurates the expo online

Aurangabad: The ‘Advantage Maharashtra Expo’ (AME) organised by the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) has shown that such large industrial exhibitions are not limited to Pune and Mumbai, but Aurangabad can also host large-scale exhibitions. This expo has shown the strengths of the industries of backward region like Marathwada, said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

He was speaking at the online inauguration of the four-day 'AME 2023' being held at Auric Shendra DMIC. Speaking on the occasion, Shinde said that the industrial development report of December 2022 shows that the industrial production in Maharashtra has reached its peak in December, highest in the past 15 months. Employment, production and demand have surpassed the figures of the previous government. The government has brought in industry friendly policy. The Central and State government have introduced various schemes to boost investments and make India Atmanirbhar Bharat in a real sense. The role of farmers and industries are important in the growth of a State. Farmers provide us with food and industries give us a chance to live a good life. Our government will resolve the problems of the industries and provide them with best infrastructure and facilities and will reduce licenses and permission procedure. Such exhibitions are important to bring in investments and also generate employment. union minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, Guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre, State cooperation minister Atul Save, MP Imtiyaz Jaleel, MLAs Haribhau Bagade, Ramesh Bornare, Uday Singh Rajput, principal secretary of industries department Harshadeep Kamble, Auric managing director Suresh Kakani, Massia president Kiran Jagtap, expo coordinator Abhay Hanchanal and others were present.

Get ready for G 20

People from all over the world are coming to Maharashtra for the G 20 summit. A delegation is also coming to Aurangabad. Hence the entrepreneurs here should get ready to display the tourism and industrial strengths of Marathwada to the delegation.

Investment of Rs 70,000 crore

The previous government was able to bring in investment of Rs 36,000 crore in two and a half years. But there was nothing for DMIC. However, our government has signed agreements worth Rs 70,000 crore and generated employment to thousands of people within six months. An investment will be made in the textile industry amounting to Rs 35,000 crore to boost the textile industry in the region.

12 lakh MSMEs in the State

The State has 12 lakh MSMEs that provide employment to 94 lakh people. The State contributes 15 per cent to the country’s GDP. Also, 20 percent of the total production of the country is in Maharashtra. The state contributes to 30 percent of the total FDI in India, said Shinde.