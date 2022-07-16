Extend deadline of tenders for Thackeray memorial

Aurangabad, July 16:

The work of erecting a memorial and memorial park of Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray is underway at Priyadarshini Udyan in MGM area. The work is moving at snail's pace from the last two years due to the delay caused by the administration and contractors. A tender was released for the construction of a full-length statue of Balasaheb Thackeray and various exhibition works in the gallery at the memorial. A pre-bid meeting of the interested contractors was held to ascertain the issues involved in the tender. In this meeting, as the willing contractors have to study the tender, they have demanded that the tender deadline should be extended.

A grand monument and memorial park of Balasaheb Thackeray is being constructed on a 17-acres of land in Priyadarshini Udyan. Internal roads and other civil works in the first phase have been completed. The grand full-length statue of the Sena supremo will be made based on new technology. A 51-feet tall statue of the Shiv Sena chief will be erected in Aurangabad similar to Mumbai.

For this, the tender has been published on July 1 and the tender will be opened on July 28. Earlier, the pre-bid meeting of the contractors was held on Friday in the cabin of city engineer Sakharam Panzade. Five contractors attended this meeting. Panzade said that a demand has been made to extend the deadline of the tender to study the details.