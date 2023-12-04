Extension given to Udyog Sanjivani Yojna for 90 days

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The regional office of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has given an extension to Udyog Sanjivani Yojna for 90 days.

Many industrialists purchased plots in industrial estates and got approved the construction map from the regional office of MIDC. But, some of them did incomplete construction while others have not carried it out. They did not submit the building completion certificate (BCC) because of the Covid outbreak and other reasons.

The MIDC served notices to the industrial plot holders to apply for a building completion certificate (BCC). Also, it launched Udyog Sanjivni Yojna for the submission of BCC. The last date to apply for BCC was June 30.

A total of 256 industrialists applied for the certificate. MIDC regional officer Chetan Girase said that the duration was extended to 90 days to provide one more opportunity to the industrialists.

Meanwhile, a total of five per cent delay charges will be collected from industrialists while accepting the application for BCC. There are 365 industrialists who purchased plots and were eligible for the scheme within the jurisdiction of the MIDC region office. Of them, 256 applied.