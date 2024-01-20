Extension of dividers to overcome traffic congestion at Nandanvan Colony square!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The traffic branch of Cantonment has geared up to resolve the traffic snarls at Nandanvan Colony square with the help of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) on priority.

The police inspector Rajshri Ade said, “ I have spoken to the civic authorities concerned regarding the spot inspection. This will be the join survey to be done to find whether there is a possibility of extending the divider of the double road extending Laxmi Colony-Mill Corner. I hope they may turn up after couple of holidays. Frequent congestion has become a core issue. Hence efforts will be taken to overcome the issue as soon as possible."

Ade added, "It is our opinion that if the length of the divider is extended. It will help the police to manage the flow of traffic passing from Nandanvan Colony road towards Mill Corner and vice-versa. It will help to some extent."

Meanwhile, an expert pointed out that the extension of the divider should be done after thorough technical survey by civic officials. Fixing of fibre-bollards will not resolve the problem. Their life is very short and would get damaged by dash of vehicles. Besides, it would be a waste of hard-earned money of the public.

As reported earlier, Lokmat Times has published the news highlighting how the traffic congestion at this small square is causing a big headache to the vehicle-owners daily for the past many months. The traffic congestion at the above square is in the afternoon (1 pm to 2 pm) and evening hours (5 pm to 8 pm). The tourists vehicles (four-wheelers and luxury buses and state transport buses) also pass through this intersection to see the heritage monuments - Bibi ka Maqbara and Panchakki in the evening hours - and they are pushed to face inconvenience when their vehicles get stuck in traffic congestion.