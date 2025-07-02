Extension to retired civic officers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Several retired officers are currently working on a contractual basis in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC). On Wednesday, three officers were given extensions, and one officer was newly appointed on contract. They include additional City Engineer (working as a coordinator in the new water supply and drainage projects)

A B Deshmukh, Executive Engineer K M Phalak and OSD for Kham River Restoration Project Asadullah Khan. All three have been granted extensions of their contracts. Besides, the Ward Officer (Zone 1), Sanjay Suradkar, who retired on June 30, has been reappointed on a contract basis. His position as Ward Officer has now been handed over to Savita Sonawane.