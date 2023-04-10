Factory accountant cheats owner of Rs 25 lakh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Waluj MIDC police have registered a complaint against a company accountant on a charge of cheating his establishment of Rs 25 lakh, by depositing the payments of the supplier companies into his personal account in a private bank.

Acting upon the complaint made by Sudhanshu Subhash Shevde, who runs CalibroMeasure Equipments Private Limited (in Waluj MIDC), the police have registered an offence against accountant Mangesh Nandkumar Patil (Wadgaon).

The complaint stated that Mangesh was working as an accountant in the factory for the last four years. The incident of cheating came to light when Shevde, who was insisting on payment with his supplier Cotmac Electronics Pvt. Ltd claimed of clearing the dues. Shevde then checked the account ledgers and transactions made by the company and found that the company has made the payment. During further investigation, Shevde found that the payment has been deposited in the private bank account of Mangesh Patil.

Shevde then inquired about the monetary transaction to Patil, who then confessed in writing that he has deposited the money in his personal bank account.

Shevde then lodged a complaint with Waluj MIDC police station against Patil. Further investigation is on by PSI Ashok Ingole.