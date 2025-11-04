Fake account created in District Collector’s name

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration made a complaint with the Cyber Police Station on Tuesday, as soon as it came to light that a fake account was created on social media in the name of District Collector Deelip Swami.

Police Inspector of Cyber Police Station Somnath Jadhav said that a complaint was received against the fake account holder in the name of the District Collector.

“The link and other information of the concerned account holder were sent to the ‘Meta’ company and complete details have been sought. Also, a case will be registered after extracting information from the mobile number of the person who opened the bogus account,” he said.

In recent times, there have been cases of people opening bogus accounts on social media in the name of civil servants and demanding money. Several bogus accounts were opened in the name of the then District Collector of Dharashiv, Kaustubh Diwegaokar and money was demanded.

After the then District Collector Sunil Chavan and Astik Kumar Pandey, now a fake account was opened on social media in the name of District Collector Swami.