Fake CBI officer, three others get 3 days PC

Aurangabad, July 4:

The fake CBI officer arrested for raiding a gold jewellery shop in Paithan along with three others have been remanded in the police custody on Monday till July 6. It was found that the accused Vitthal Hargude impersonating as a CBI officer is just eight class pass.

The Paithan police arrested fake CBI officer Hargude along with Dhananjay Gathe (Pune), Raghunath Ecchaiyya, Muttu Gurut and Vinod Potphode made a plan to conduct a raid on a jewellery shop and extort Rs 5 crores from the owner on Sunday. The owner of the shop and former mayor got suspicious on his activities and informed the police.

The police arrested Hargude, Gathe, Ecchaiyya, Gurat and Potphode. On Monday evening, PI of Paithan police station Kishor Pawar, PSI Satish Bhosale and their team produced the accused before the court and requested for their police remand. Accordingly, the court remanded all the four accused in the police custody for three days.

Hargude had used the CBI logo and made a bogus identity card. However, instead of Central Bureau of Investigation, he mentioned Crime Bureau of Investigation on the card.

Sub-divisional police officer Dr Vishal Nehul, PI Kishor Pawar when saw the identity card immediately arrested Hargude. The police are now investigating that where else the accused have committed such crimes, said PI Kishor Pawar.