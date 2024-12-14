Fake liquor factory raided in Manjari

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The State Excise Department raided a house in Manjari near Gangapur on Thursday and busted a fake country liquor factory. The accused has been identified as Rahul Gaikwad, informed Superintendent Santosh Jhagde on Friday.

The department acted on a tip-off about liquor production and sales from Gaikwad’s house in Manjiri. A team led by Deputy Superintendent Gunaji Kshirsagar, along with officers A.E. Tatale, L.B. Matekar, D.S. Suryavanshi, M.S. Mujmule, H.A. Bari, Santosh Mahale, K.G. Mote, Kunda Korde, Sheetal Bagde and Shivshankar Mupde conducted the raid. The team seized 96 fake liquor bottles, a sealing machine, 250 new bottles, 15 litres of alcohol, 850 empty bottles, a mobile phone, and other materials worth Rs 1.25 lakh. Officials confirmed Gaikwad was producing and selling fake liquor.

Caption: Excise officials with the accused caught manufacturing fake country liquor.