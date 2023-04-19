Fake partnership documents used in PMAY scam

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Cases were registered against three companies with the City Chowk police station in the Pradhan Mantri Away Yojana (PMAY) scam in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC). Later, the enforcement department (ED) also conducted the investigation at various places including the offices and the houses of these companies.

Jaguar Global Services company used fake documents to make Nyati Engineers and Consultants Pvt Ltd as its partner. Hence, by the orders of the court, cases have been registered against two directors of the Jaguar company and one director of Gunjal and Associates with City Chowk police station.

The accused included Jaguar directors Sunil Mishrilal Nahar, Anand Phulchand Nagar and Gunjal company director Manoj Arun Gunjal.

According to the complaint lodged by Shrinivas Iyer on behalf of Nyati Engineers, three tenders were submitted by Samrath Multibiz India Pvt Ltd, Indoglobal Infrastructure Service and Jaguar Global Services for PMAY to the municipal corporation. The company breached the terms and conditions by submitting the tenders through the same IP address. Hence, the municipal corporation lodged a complaint against the directors and partners of these companies on February 23.

While submitting the tender Jaguar and Gunjal submitted 22 pages of documents showing Nyati Engineers and Consultants Pvt Ltd as their partner. Hence, the Nyati directors Nitin Nyati, Piyush Nyati and Pranav Nyati were also made accused in the case.

However, the Nyati company directors claimed that there has been no agreement or partnership between them and the other companies. The accused companies used fake documents to show them as a partner and hence, the directors lodged a case of cheating. However, the police had not registered the case and then the directors approached the court. Now, as per the directives of the court, a case has been registered with the City Chowk police station. API Sunil Karale is further investigating the case.