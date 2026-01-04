Fake witchcraft stunt exposed in Dwarkanagari

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Two youths allegedly staged a fake witchcraft act on the main road of the Dwarkanagari area in Bajajnagar around 1 am on the night of January 3rd to spread fear among residents. A pot smeared with a blood-like substance, rangoli powder scattered nearby, and the words “death is here” written on it caused panic when the incident came to light on Sunday morning.

Police rushed to the spot, seized the pot and, based on CCTV footage from a nearby house, confirmed that the act was planned mischief and not linked to superstition. Police said action will be taken against those responsible and appealed to citizens not to believe rumours.