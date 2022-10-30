Falling response to Gunthewari scheme

36 proposals approved in the month of October

Aurangabad:

Government of Maharashtra approved Gunthewari scheme. But only 9000 property owners in the city responded to the scheme in the last one and a half years. As 100 per cent fee was charged from September, citizens stopped submitting files. Only 36 files were approved in the month of October.

From July 2021, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) started regularization of Gunthewari. Initially, 50 percent of the ready reckoner rate was charged to regularize the construction of 1,500 square feet. Therefore, there was a huge response from the property owners to regularize the unauthorized constructions in Gunthewari. By the end of March 2022, nearly 8000 properties were regularized. The corporation generated a revenue of Rs 100 crore. However, due to the charging of 100 percent fee from the month of September, there was a significant drop in filing of fees. The AMC conducted zone wise camps for gunthewari regularization. But there was no response for the camps.

9086 files approved till October end

In all, 9997 files were filed till 27 October 2022. Out of them, 9086 files have been approved. The AMC generated an income of Rs 108.84 crore. Although this includes the fees of 665 files that were rejected, the fees of some of these files were refunded. A notice has been issued to 176 property owners to pay fees and submit documents.