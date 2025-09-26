Families clash outside Vedantnagar police station over harassment complaint

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two families clashed violently with sticks and rods outside Vedantnagar Police Station on September 24 at 6 pm, following a wife’s domestic harassment complaint. Police quickly intervened, controlled the fight, and took all involved into custody.

Safura Khan (24) married Shoheb in 2023 with mutual consent. Soon after, her in-laws pressured her to transfer a travel office registered in her brother’s name to her own name. Disagreements escalated, and Safura returned to her maternal home. The case is currently pending in court. On September 24, while Safura and her mother were at court, Shoheb, his brother Dir Joheb Khan, and mother-in-law Asma Khan verbally abused them outside the court. Safura then approached Vedantnagar Police Station. Her husband and in-laws also arrived to file a complaint against her family. After submitting their complaints, both families attacked each other outside the station. Police intervened and took all parties into custody.

Legal Action

• Based on Safura’s complaint, a case was registered against Mohammad Khan, Asif Khan, Khalid Khan, and five others (total 8 accused).

• Based on Dir Khalid’s complaint, a case was filed against Salman Sheikh, Sohel Sheikh, Salim Sheikh, and six others (total 9 accused).