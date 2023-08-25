Fancy dress competition at R J Intl

August 25, 2023

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A fancy dress competition was organised at the R J International School, under the guidance of principal Shilpa Pathak, coordinator Pallavi Lakade and Shivani Shevtekar. Charmi Bhanushali was the chief guest. The enthusiastic tiny tots became different characters and impressed all with their colourful attires.

The results are as follows: Theme - (Sea Animals) – 1 - Trisha Kothari, 2 - Rashmi Jagalpure, 3 - Asit Dabhade; Theme - (Food) -

1 - Pranjal Deshpande, 2 - Shanaya Babar, 3 -

Sudarshan Kulkarni; Theme - (Mythological Characters) – 1 - Rudra Patel, 2 - Sharanya Deshmukh, 3 - Prajyot Matre; Theme - (Fairy Tales) – 1 - Tatsya Tunger, 2 - Akshraj Band, 3 - Gargi Pathe; Theme - (Nature) – 1 - Devansh Wagh, 2 - Lavesh Jain and 3 - Vivansh Tomar.

