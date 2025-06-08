Farmer dies by self-immolation on own pyre

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A shocking suicide rocked Palsgaon village in Khultabad taluka on Sunday afternoon, where a 55-year-old farmer ended his life by setting himself ablaze on a funeral pyre he built himself.

The deceased, Babasaheb Dashrath Bhosale, had been living alone on his farm for the past month, while his wife, children, and mother were staying in Pune. Around noon, Bhosale reportedly gathered wood, poured petrol over himself, and lit the fire. Although he tried to escape after being engulfed in flames, he succumbed to severe burn injuries. Locals rushed to inform the Khultabad Police. Family members and villagers were outraged after the body remained at Ellora primary health centre for over three hours due to the absence of both on-duty doctors. A doctor arrived from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar around 6 pm, and the postmortem was completed by 7 pm. The motive behind the suicide remains unclear. Police have registered a case and are investigating further. Bhosale is survived by his mother, wife, two sons, and a daughter.