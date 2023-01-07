Farmer drowned while taking cow to drink water

Aurangabad: A farmer who took his cow to a river to drink water, drowned at Parsoda village in Vaijapur tehsil of the district, at 1 pm, on Saturday.

According to details, the farmer, Ashok Asaram Dukre (53) had gone to Khokri river of Parsoda at 1 pm today to drink his cow water.

He lost his balance and fell into the river water. He drowned as he did not know swimming.

Some farmers saw Dukre’s body floating on water. His relatives took out the body from the river and rushed him to the Government Hospital of Vaijapur. The doctors declared him brought dead. After a higher-level examination, his body was handed over to the relatives. The last rites were performed on him at 8 pm on Saturday.

He leaves behind wife, mother, two sons, one daughter, and two brothers. A case of accidental death was registered with Vaijapur Police Station.