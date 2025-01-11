Farmer ends life over debt

A 52-year-old farmer, burdened by mounting debts, tragically took his own life by consuming poison on Friday in the Kuber Gevarai area.

The deceased, Vinayak Sakharam Kuber, had been struggling with a loan of Rs. 1.5 lakh from a cooperative bank in Karmad, in addition to high-interest debts from other sources.

According to family members, Kuber had been under severe financial pressure, unsure of how to repay the mounting loans. On the morning of Friday, around 6 am, he consumed poison in his farm’s group number 68. His son, Lakshman, and others rushed him to the hospital, but doctors declared him dead upon arrival. The family confirmed that Kuber’s decision was a result of the overwhelming debt. The police have registered an accidental death case and are investigating further.