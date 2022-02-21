Farmer injured in accident dies

Aurangabad, Feb 21:

A pedestrian farmer injured after a dash by an unidentified vehicle at Palshi Square on Friday night died at Government Medical College and Hospital on Monday while undergoing treatment. The deceased has been identified as Gorakhnath Bala Chavan (43, Pisadevi). Chavan was wandering after dinner on Friday night when a vehicle dashed him at Palshi square. He died on Monday and is survived by his mother, wife, son and daughter. A case of accidental death has been registered with Chikalthana police station while ASI D K Thor is further investigating the case.