Farmer murdered over water dispute

Aurangabad, March 21:

A farmer Parmesh Baban Narwade (29) was severely beaten by his uncle and cousins over the dispute of filling water from the farm well at Jogeshwari around fifteen days back. Parmeshwar died on Monday while undergoing treatment in the hospital. A case of murder has been registered with Waluj MIDC police station against the accused uncle and his cousins.

Parmeshwar on March 7 night went to his farm to water the crops. As he was drawing water from the well with an electric pump. his uncle Asaram and cousins Sandeep and Rameshwar came there and opposed him claiming their ownership of the well. They severely beat Parmeshwar and the latter made a phone call to his brother Dnyaneshwar for help. When Dnyaneshwar arrived at the farm, the father and the sons beat him as well. The nearby residents rushed Parmeshwar and Dnyaneshwar to a private hospital where Parmeshwar died on Monday while undergoing treatment.

The police have arrested all the three accused and they are presently remanded in police custody. A case of murder has been registered against them. Under the guidance of PI Sandeep Gurme, PSI Rajendra Bangar is further investigating the case.