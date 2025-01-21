Farmers cultivating marijuana as supplementary crop on radar

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In the past year, the district police along with the State Excise Department has seized thousands of kilograms of marijuana and arrested more than 47 drug traffickers. Shockingly, it has come to light that farmers have started cultivating marijuana alongside crops like tur and other produce.

Due to dissatisfaction with the regular income from farming, many farmers in the district have started cultivating marijuana in pursuit of money. The marijuana crop is not easily noticed among cotton and tur crops. Traders from Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Telangana are their buyers. Agents ensure that the farmers harvest the marijuana crop and hand it over to them at a specific time. Seeing the income of other farmers, many nearby farmers are attracted to this illegal business.

Price of marijuana in the market

The price of marijuana in the market depends on its freshness (wet or dry) and quality. The rates range from Rs 8,000 to Rs 14,000. In the city, marijuana is also sold to college students at a rate of Rs 100 per packet.

Life imprisonment is also possible

According to the information provided by NDPS squad’s police inspector Geeta Bagwade, under Section 20 of the NDPS Act, the sale and purchase of marijuana is a crime. The severity of the punishment depends on the quantity of marijuana involved. It is a serious offence, and the punishment can range from six months to six years, along with fines.

Focus on production

The Superintendent of the State Excise Department, Santosh Jagde, said, “ Farmers in rural areas are being attracted towards cultivating marijuana. This is concerning. However, no one should engage in such illegal activities. Cultivating marijuana is as serious a crime as its sale and consumption."

Box

– In 2023, the district police seized 955 kilograms of marijuana in 11 operations, along with 14.31 kilograms of opium.

– In 2024, the district police seized 2,876 kilograms of marijuana and arrested 21 accused individuals.