Farmers protest atop mobile tower

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two farmers in Gangapur tehsil staged a dramatic two-hour protest on Wednesday afternoon, climbing a mobile tower to highlight unmet agricultural demands.

Rahul Dhole and Mahesh Gujar from the Shetkari Bachav Kruti Samiti demanded a declaration of drought in the district, release of 2022 Kharif crop insurance payments, and advanced compensation for 2023 losses. Tehsildar Satish Soni and other officials rushed to negotiate, ultimately providing written assurances to fulfill the demands. After two hours, the protesters descended, ending the agitation. NCP and MNS representatives, along with a large group of farmers, were present.