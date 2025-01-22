Farmhouse parties face strict curbs

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Farmhouse parties near the city have come under police radar, with strict rules to curb noise and illegal activities. Post-10 p.m., loud music, bright lights, and unauthorized gatherings are strictly prohibited. Organizers and farmhouse owners face legal action if events are held without proper permissions.

The police mandate now requires No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from the district administration, forest department, and police for hosting any event. This move follows a surge in unregulated parties involving alcohol, loud music, and unruly behaviour at secluded farmhouses.

A booming trend with issues

Farmhouses on the city outskirts have become popular for weekend getaways, particularly in areas like Daulatabad, Phulambri, Harsul, Gangapur, and Paithan Road. However, many operate without registration or adherence to safety norms. “These venues, often built in isolated areas, sometimes on forest lands, are rented out without oversight, leading to noise complaints and illegal activities,” said a police official.

Police tighten the reins

During a meeting with farmhouse owners, Commissioner Pravin Pawar and senior officials, including DCPs Nitin Bagate and Prashant Swami, outlined the new rules. “Strict action will be taken against farmhouse owners hosting events without permissions,” Swami warned.

Key Directives

Fire safety equipment is mandatory.

Farmhouses in forest zones need NOCs from the forest department.

Events require police and district administration approval.

Guest details, including Aadhaar copies, must be recorded.

Loud music and lights are banned after 10 p.m.

Activities disturbing nearby residents are prohibited.