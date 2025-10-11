Fashionista & Jewelux Exhibition Showcases Style and Elegance in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The 40th edition of the Fashionista & Jewelux Exhibition opened on Saturday, October 11, at Welcomhotel Rama, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The two-day event, running from 11 am. to 9 pm and concluding on October 12, brings together leading names in fashion, lifestyle, and fine jewelry from across India.

Organized by the Fashionista Group of Exhibitions, the event was inaugurated by Founder of SAA-COOR Poonam Bindra, Founder of Cultivo Dipal Patel, Director of Zealhood Training Dimple Bindra, and Entrepreneur Nisha Atulkar.

A key highlight of the exhibition is Jewelux, which features exquisite real jewelry collections by prominent brands including R C Jewellers (Delhi), Entice (Jaipur), Mahaveer Jewellers (Aurangabad), and Kayros (Mumbai). The exhibition witnessed an enthusiastic response from visitors, celebrating contemporary fashion, artistry, and craftsmanship under one roof.